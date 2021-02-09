Obituary for Dennis Schwieters

Dennis Schwieters, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly February 4, 2021.
A visitation was Tuesday, February 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake and on Wednesday, February 10 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Interment at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, in LaMoure, ND.
Dennis Mark was born on June 15, 1954, in Sauk Center, MN to Herbert and Aurelia (Stalboerger). He grew up on the family farm with 11 siblings. Graduating from Melrose High School in 1972, Dennis moved to the Twin Cities area and accepted a position building homes for Wooddale Builders. In 1984, Dennis formed Wentworth Construction. For the next 37 years, he worked hard building a successful business, mentoring tradesmen and becoming a legend in his craft.
Dennis married the love of his life, Lorine Kocher on February 14, 1995, in Clearwater, FL. He welcomed her children Tim and Ashley. This new formed family was everything to Dennis. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting. Dennis was humble, good with jokes, loving, generous and optimistic. He lived life with God being the center, in his marriage, family and business.
Forever loved and missed by, wife, Lorine; son, Tim (Rebecca) Hodsdon; daughter, Ashley (Tim) Garnhardt; grandchildren, Wyatt, Everett, Sawyer, Avery, baby boy Garnhardt in March; siblings, Richard (Shari), Bob (Kathy), Joel (Cindi), John (Lynnea), Leo (Robin), Mary (Kevin) Athmann, Caroline (Dan) Wander, Gloria (Randy) Welle; sister-in-law, Barb; other loving relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by Lorine's twin daughters, Aloysia and Amanda; parents; brothers, Tom, Philip, and Harvey.
