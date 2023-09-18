Obituary for Dennis Simpson

Dennis Simpson, age 79, of Jordan, joined his parents and family in Heaven on September 15, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m. with a Time of Gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., all at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Ave, Jordan.
Dennis was born March 2, 1944 to parents Larry and Wynn Simpson in Shawano, WI while his father was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. In his teen years, his family packed up and moved to Hopkins, where he attended Hopkins Eisenhower high school. During his time in school, he met his future wife, Carol.
Dennis loved the outdoors which gave way to his career at Hesston Fam Equipment. He still found the time to be with his family and go fishing! Dennis regularly attended Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan where he made many lifelong friendships who always made sure to send food to Dennis' family in a time of need.
Dennis will be forever missed by his wife of 58 years Carol Hermansen; children, Debra (Jeff Behl), Dennis (Nellie Foster), Dan (Sara Arndt), Deanna (A.J. Meisninger); sister, Darla (Dan Krause); brother David; grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Kevin, Destiny, Scott, Dani, Amanda, David, Dylan, Ava (Eric), Chloe, Derek, Jon (Ashley); great grandson, Kaycen and another one on the way; many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
He is greeted in Heaven by Parents, Larry and Wynn; and brother, Dale.
A special thanks to the neighbors, Mittens’, Malzs’, Rico and Deb who have all been essential to Dennis’s livelihood.
