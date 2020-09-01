Obituary for Dennis W. Peterson

Dennis Walfred Peterson was born July 24, 1943 in Minneapolis. He died at the age of 77 on August 27, 2020 at his home in Prior Lake.
He was married to Maureen (Murphy) Peterson on December 30, 1972 and they were married for 47 years. Dennis worked as a parochial schoolteacher and in student services/admissions at Normandale Community College for 25 years. He enjoyed photography, oil painting, traveling, gardening, and bird watching. He also loved to spend time finding the best power tool deals at Harbor Freight, eating Chinese at a lunch buffet, or taking long road trips with his friends in the car. One of his favorites places to take his son and grandsons would be Richardson Nature Center. He was kind-hearted and loved to laugh. He was a devoted Catholic, articulate/engaging lector, and went to church every Sunday. He enjoyed relaxing in his recliner, wearing comfy slippers, and finding good car deals on Craigslist.
He was a beloved father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Emmy Flasch Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Elizabeth Peterson; one son, Matt (Hanna); and two grandsons, Liam (8) and Julian (6).
A private Liturgy of the Word will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake with Father Tom Walker presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and can be sent directly to Maureen Peterson at 4290 Quaker Trail, NE, Prior Lake, MN 55372. She will distribute the memorials in loving remembrance to Dennis’ favorite charities.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation BallardSunderFuneral.com