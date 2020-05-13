Obituary for Dennis Wright

Dennis Wright, age 84, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at McKenna Crossing, in Prior Lake.
Born on May 24, 1935, in Cleveland, OH, Denny was the first of two children of Al and Leona Wright. He grew up in Cleveland, with his younger sister, Sharon. Denny enjoyed spending time with friends on the water on Lake Erie and playing baseball.
Denny earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Following graduation he moved to Minneapolis to work for Sperry Rand in the nascent computer industry. That is when, on a blind date, he met Kathryn “Kay” Anderson who later became his bride of 61 years.
Eventually, Denny was lured to Control Data Corporation (CDC) where he was one of the early employees. One of Denny’s favorite parts of his 25 year career with CDC was the opportunity to travel the world to places as diverse as CERN in Geneva, Switzerland, Pearl Harbor Naval Air Base, in Hawaii, Romania, France, and Germany. Later, he transitioned to working in Finance for CDC.
Denny and Kay were blessed with four children, Mark, Elizabeth, Laurel and Kimberlee. Through the years, the Wright family lived in Blaine, New Brighton and in the 1980’s settled their roots in Prior Lake, where Denny and Kay remained. As parents, they were highly active in their children’s lives. Most weekends were spent at the pool, as the children competed in swimming and diving. Even as the children grew, Denny and Kay remained active in their lives. Denny and Kay sacrificed for their children to ensure they were highly educated, productive citizens. And, even at his life’s end, Denny expressed support for his children.
In retirement Denny and Kay loved to travel, visiting the Caribbean, England, Europe and much of North America. They shared their love of travel with their family. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary they treated their kids and grandkids to a particularly memorable Caribbean cruise.
Denny admired people who were exceptional at what they did. He was an avid reader and loved to learn new things. Throughout his life Denny took a strong interest in music. He enjoyed both playing the piano and listening to jazz.
Later in life, when challenged by Lewy Body dementia, he remained positive and continued to read and play the piano, to the best of his ability.
Denny will be forever loved and deeply missed by wife, Kathryn; daughters, Elizabeth Wright, Laurel (Glenn McCabe) Wright, Kimberlee Wright; daughter-in-law, Karen Wright; grandchildren, Jack McCabe, Benjamin McCabe; and other relatives and friends.
Denny rejoins his son, Mark, and dad Albert in heaven.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at the Arbor at McKenna Crossing and Optage Hospice who provided care for him in his final months.
Services will be held in Dennis's memory later.
