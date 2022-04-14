Obituary for Denny Keating

Denny Keating, age 76, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2022.
A Time of Gathering to celebrate Denny’s life will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake) from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 and from 10 to 11 a.m. with closing prayers at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association, Pheasants Forever-4 Metro Area MN Chapter, or Believet.org/donate.
Denny will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Penny; children, Mike (Sheila) Keating, Michelle Keating, Mark (Brenda) Keating; stepchildren, Chad (Gina) Robbins and Julie Robbins; grandchildren, Tom Keating, Meghan Keating, Amanda Keating, Ally Keating; step-grandchildren, Caden Robbins and Zach Robbins; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Keating; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Keating; parents, Robert and Dorothy; and brother, Tom Keating.
To leave a message for Denny’s family, please visit www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.