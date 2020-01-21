Obituary for Devyn E. (Stange) LuJan

On December 19, 2019, Devyn Erin (Stange) LuJan, loving mother and cherished daughter, passed away at the age of 26, at Medical Center of the Rockies, in Loveland, CO.
Devyn was born on June 10, 1993 in Minneapolis to Rebecca Buresh and Terry Stange. She attended schools in Chaska and Longmont, Co. She earned a C.N.A.Certificate and also graduated from Cheeks Beauty Academy in preparation for starting her own thriving business, Brazen Beauties.
Devyn was a Christian woman with a servants heart; always caring for others. She was courageous and so vivacious that she lit up the room. Devyns true passion was motherhood where she excelled! She will live on in her gift of donating her organs that others may live. She will be missed by all who loved her.
A celebration of Devyn's life is Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples, MN.
