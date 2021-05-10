Obituary for Diana Scheff

Diana Pool Scheff, a vibrant, funny, intelligent, generous, hardworking, musical, artistic woman called Nana, Mom, wife, daughter, coworker and friend. Entered her heavenly home on May 3, 2021.
Born in Minneapolis in 1933 to Ethel Stern Pool and Russell Pool. Moved to California during the depression, in 1939 moved back to Chaska where she spent most of her life. She loved her childhood skating, baton twirling, band, choir, local dances and hanging with friends while her mom fed them all.
Diana said she was shy and dyslexic, both of which she overcame to be a stellar performer and voracious reader. She loved prairies and buffalo, gardening and flowers, animals of all kinds, country living and city life, interior design and travel, biking and a good party (with Champagne). Dianas gourmet cooking skills were unrivaled and we can enjoy Chicks efforts to get her recipes printed.
Music was her lifelong passion, Chaska High School and Gustavus choirs, Gospel with Robert, Jazz with Roberta and directing, singing and arranging music for a variety of vocal groups and church choirs including After 5 jazz ensemble for the last 30 years.
Diana worked from her young teen years until retirement at 75. She picked berries, detassled corn, the canning factory, helped her mom at Chaska Floral, copywriter at Powers, County Social work and taught voice lessons. Diana and husband Dean were partners in life, work and family for 63 years. Running Image Systems Corporation and CPT where Diana directed travel and incentive programs. Board member for Normandale Community College, Minneapolis Art Institute, MCAD, Chaska Schools and Carver County and State GOP politics.
Preceded by parents and sister, Pat and family dogs: Stella, Muffy, Eloise, Moppy.
Survived by Dean, Bella, Marta (Steve), Laura (Dave) and grandkids Andrew (Kimberly), Peter (Kiah), Emma (Andy) and great grandkids June, Elsie and Deegan, plus Andrea, Connie, her special Gusties Janet, Pat and Max, the After 5 gang and many fun friends of all ages. Thanks to caregivers who she loved and called family.
Memorials to Carver Scott Humane Society carverscotths.org
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.