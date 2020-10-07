Obituary for Diane Boyd

Diane (Hafermann) Boyd, age 65, a long-time resident of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020.
A private celebration of Diane’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake. Friends are invited to live stream the service at the following link: Diane Boyd Funeral Service (Meeting ID:997 6689 8147 / Passcode: 055752). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed to Diane’s favorite charities.
Diane was an exceptional woman, always loving, caring, and selfless to a fault. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Charlie Boyd; children, John (Alicia) Boyd, Erin Boyd, and Chris Boyd; father, Gerald (Arlene) Hafermann; grandchildren, Kiernan and Lydia Boyd; siblings, Deb (Dave) Sagisser, Scott Hafermann, Kevin (Betsy) Hafermann, Tammy Hafermann, Jim (Suzanne) Zenk, Lori Zenk; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette; and sister, Nettie Plunkett.
