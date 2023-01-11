Obituary for Diane Haen

Diane Brochtrup Haen, aged 84, passed away in the early hours on January 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born to Bernard and Olga Brochtrup in 1938 in the small town of Holland, WI. The youngest of five children, she often told how much she loved her childhood on the farm. It was full of fun, faith, family, and friends. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Victor Haen. They moved several times because of Vic’s military service, then later as his career took him to several states. During those years, she gave birth to four daughters - Victoria, Julia, Beth, and Heather. She loved God, Vic, her girls and her entire family throughout her life.
Diane loved music and dancing. She could play the piano by ear, and was ready to sing at any moment - you just needed to get her started! Her beautiful voice rang out in peaceful tones. She was often joined by Vikki and Beth in three-part harmony. As a former dancing instructor, Diane taught her daughters and some granddaughters how to dance - polka, waltz, and even the Charleston! Her sense of fun often brought the family together, whether it was a picnic, taking a segue tour, or even rafting down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon!
Her love of family, her fun spirit, and her love of God is what she will be most remembered for.
Preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Fred and Don, and sisters Mary Jane and Pat; and her beloved daughter, Beth Orlowsky.
Diane is survived by Victor Haen; daughters Vikki Adler (Gene), Julie Morton (Jeff), son-in-law Dave Orlowsky, Hedda Anderson (Pete); 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three great-great granddaughters; many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Memorials should be made to the charity of choice. Flowers should be sent to Wooddale Church 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie.
Memorial Service will be on Thursday, January 19, at 11 a.m. at Wooddale Church, Eden Praire. Live streaming of the service will be available beginning at 10:45 a.m. on January 19 at this link: https://www/wooddale.org/events .
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.