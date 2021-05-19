Obituary for Diane Holm

Diane Holm, of Prior Lake, passed away May 11, 2021 at the age of 57. She was a loving wife and mother.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior. All services will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Pastor Laila Barr will preside, and Diane's niece and nephew will act as urn bearers.
On April 7, 1964, Diane Marie Wrightson was born to parents Keith and Barbara (Holden) Wrightson in Trimont, MN. Diane was the youngest of two, and she loved growing up in Trimont with her brother, David.
After graduating from high school, Diane attended Mankato State University where she earned her nursing degree. Following graduation, Diane began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Over the years she held several positions with different health care groups. Most recently, she worked on the Psychiatric Unit at St. Josephs Hospital in St. Paul. Diane was a wonderful nurse and was always so proud of the work she did.
It was through her work that she met the love of her life, Todd Holm. Both Diane and Todd were working for Park Nicollet and met at an event for clinical directors and managers. They hit it off immediately. On October 19, 2002, they were married in the Japanese Gardens at Normandale followed by a beautiful reception at the Dolphin Encounter at the Minnesota Zoo.
Todd and Diane settled in Prior Lake and a few years later, their family grew when they adopted two wonderful children from Guatemala. First Gabby; and a year later, Nick. They were the joys of Dianes life. She loved being a mom and was a wonderful protector for her kids. She never missed a school event and was always in the stands cheering them on at all of their games.
As a family, the Holms enjoyed traveling together. Diane loved showing her kids the world. Some of her favorite destinations were Florida, Arizona, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Besides her family, the other passion in Dianes life was animals. She loved animals of all kinds and was a huge advocate for local dog rescues. Diane also loved cheering on the MN Vikings. She was a season ticket holder and never missed a game.
The past few years, Dianes health made it difficult for her to pursue all her passions, but she always greeted her family and friends with a bright smile and showed them love. Dianes memory now lives on in the hearts of her family. She will be remembered for her strong independence and loving spirit.
Diane is survived by her husband, Todd Holm; children, Gabrielle Holm and Nicholas Holm; mother, Barb Wrightson; brother, David (Carol) Wrightson; nephew, Nolan Wrightson; niece, Hunter Wrightson; furry friends, Winston the French Bull Dog and Benny Coton de Tulear; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Diane was greeted in Heaven by her father, Keith Wrightson.
