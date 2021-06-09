Obituary for Diane K. Dawson

Diane Kay Dawson, age 69, of Prior Lake, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Diane was born August 12, 1951, in Bagley, MN the daughter of Orville and Elaine Haugen. She was raised in Gonvick, MN where she graduated with the Class of 1969. Following her graduation, she moved to the twin cities where she earned her LPN degree at Dakota County Technical College. Diane was a devoted pediatric nurse at Park Nicollet Clinic for 35 years.
She was united in marriage to Gary Dawson on August 30, 1985. Gary was the love of her life, best friend and companion. Always welcoming, she loved entertaining family and friends at their home in Prior Lake and cabin in Wisconsin. Diane loved cooking and baking for holidays and large gatherings, whether she had 5 or 25 guests, she always made enough to feed an army! Summertime was her favorite time of year where she enjoyed golfing, lake time, yard games and bonfires! She was an exceptional gardener, displaying beautiful flowers at her home and cabin.
Diane is survived by her husband, Gary; step-children, Heidi (Eric) Larson, Paul (Jennifer) Dawson; grandchildren, Tyler Larson, Riley Larson, Destiny Dawson, Tristen Mulvihill and great-grandson, Mason; siblings, David (Debra) Haugen, Delaine (Bill) Bjerke, Darrell Haugen, Dale Haugen, Gerald (Stephanie) Haugen, Glen (Carol) Haugen, Gloria (Greg) Peterson, Orvin Haugen, Owen (Julie) Haugen; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Wendy Tieva, Barb Hofstede, Joan Lewis, Jerry and Mary Bonneau, and Smokey Wagner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Elaine; brothers, Dallas and Gary; niece, Carla (Haugen) Carlquist; nephews, Jesse Haugen and Daniel Scullion.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at Friendship Church in Prior Lake with Pastor Art Hanson officiating. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m., prior to the service. Following the service, a gathering will be held at the VFW in Prior Lake.