Obituary for Diane M. Casey

Diane Marie Casey, age 75, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully in the presence of her family on Monday, April 19, 2021, while at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 27, at 1 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 11:30 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Masks are required. Guests may also join by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Diane will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
The parents of Hubert and Margaret (Pohl) Obermueller, welcomed their second child, Diane born in St. Paul on August 6, 1945. She was welcomed home by her older brother Dennis and grew up together in St. Paul. Around the age of six, Diane was diagnosed with polio. As a young girl Diane was a very religious person. She prayed every day that she would get better. She always attributed her cure to the healing power of our Lord. Even with limited ability, Diane still enjoyed activities as a child. She loved the occasional vacations up north to visit family. Diane relished spending summers at her grandparents farm in Emerald, WI, and playing with her cousins. Diane was a proud graduate of Archbishop Murray Memorial High School (now known as Hill-Murray.)
On a blind date, Diane was introduced to John Richard Dick Casey. They courted for several years before they marreied on October 26, 1963 at St. Casimir Catholic Church, in St. Paul. At the same time, Dick was fulfilling his military service commitment. They first were stationed in Georgia, before being transferred to Colorado. It was here, Diane and Dick welcomed a baby girl, Lorie. After completing his service, they returned to St Paul and welcomed Jim and Kris. In 1970, the Casey family built a home in The Willows, in Prior Lake. It was in this home that they welcomed their youngest son Stevie. Diane and Dick called this their home before downsizing six years ago.
Dianes focus was always her family. She always made life fun for the kids. Diane enjoyed taking them to the beach, creating fun games for them to play, and making special occasions extraordinary. All in all, she was designed to always be a kid at heart. The Casey family too enjoyed visiting Dicks parents family cabin in Belgrade, MN. They enjoyed the activities of lake life. In 2000, Diane and Dick wanted to create a central place of gathering for the family. So, they built a beautiful cabin in Longville, MN, for the entire family to enjoy. Diane even created a troll house for the grandchildren. Together, they would watch for the trolls, as they went about their daily activity (wink!)
After the kids were a bit older, Diane started working part time at a womans clothing store. She excelled in connecting with people and built a successful career. In 1979, Diane and Dick purchased Viking Liquor. She once again achieved great success. Diane oversaw purchasing and presenting the stores wine options to the customers. She loved interacting with the people. Through the years, Diane and Dick were fortunate to explore the world. Their travels took them to China, Taiwan, Thailand, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, South American, Mexico, Alaska and her favorite destinations of Italy and the Holy Land. Diane and Dick also enjoyed the late winter road cruises exploring the United States, while visiting family and friends. In recent years they enjoyed the annual family trips to Cabo San Lucas.
Diane enjoyed the simple things in life. She spent countless hours selecting the next book to be read from Barnes and Noble. She loved to shop, (and return ), play Bridge and paint. Her favorite holiday was Halloween. Diane loved dressing up in costumes with no one knowing it was her. Diane had a deep faith and enjoyed volunteering in the BeFriender Ministry at church. Her greatest passion and joy was being active and present in her grandchildrens lives. Diane loved spoiling them. She was sassy, caring, selfless and most of all loving.
Forever loved, Diane will be sadly missed by husband of 57 years, Dick; children, Lorie (Jack) Schlichting, Jim (Karrin) Casey, Kris (Brad) Krenz; grandchildren, Ben Schlichting, Katie Krenz, Joe Krenz, JT Casey, Addie Casey, John Casey; brother, Dennis (Diane) Obermueller; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Diane home in eternal peace is her son, Steve and parents, Hubert and Margaret.
