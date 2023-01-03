Obituary for Diane Maley

Diane Maley, age 65, of Chaska, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on December 25, 2022.
Diane was the second child of Norm and Neta, raised in the Cannon Falls area with her five siblings.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bev.
Survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mike; daughters, Michelle (Jason), Christy (Cory), and Elizabeth; siblings, Deb, Duane, Keith, and Bren; nieces and nephews; additional relatives; and friends.
Beloved wife and mother, sister, aunt, and tutor, Diane will be remembered for her sweet smile, loving heart, optimism, sense of humor, passion for teaching, adventurous spirit, and fun socks. Diane enjoyed nature, wildlife, crossword puzzles, reading, exploring, and supporting and nurturing children.
A celebration of Dianes life will be held in Spring 2023. Family and friends will be contacted.
Memorials to Make-A-Wish or Susan G. Komen.