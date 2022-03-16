Obituary for Dianne G. Morin

Dianne Gayle Morin, 74, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Joe Morin; father and mother, Wallace and Irene Simpson.
Survived by her son, Paul Morin; daughter, Dinaz Tingelstad; brother, Larry Simpson. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in April. Donations to Holy Family Catholic High School are appreciated in lieu of flowers or memorials.
Gayle was born in Glendale, CA. She later grew up in Los Angeles and attended La Mirada High School, Cerritos College and California State University Northridge. She met and married the love of her life Joe in 1975. They moved to Minnesota afterwards on their honeymoon.
Gayle and Joe worked together to establish Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, MN in 2000 with Joe being one of the four founders of the school. Gayle began working at Holy Family as a financial officer in 2001. She retired in 2017 to spend more time with Joe in his battle with MDS cancer.
Gayle was blessed with a full and valued life. She and Joe raised their son and daughter, Paul and Dinaz, in Chanhassen. She enjoyed a deep connection with all members of her immediate and extended family, made an unforgettable impression on friends and acquaintances, was respected by co-workers and acknowledged by all as a first-class cook. Gayle’s versatile outlook and embracement of life included finding enjoyment in a wide variety of activities ranging from trips with family, working puzzles, exploring authentic home-style dining to listening to Saturday morning public radio. Her responsible, hardworking, generous and patient nature helped define her as the epitome of the overlooked, under-appreciated individual who willingly bore duties in order to improve the life quality of others. She will always remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to have been a part of her life.