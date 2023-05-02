Obituary for Dianne H. Eiden

Dianne Helen Eiden, age 64, of Watertown, MN, formerly of Chaska, died on Thursday, April 27, at River Oaks Nursing Home of Watertown.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Waconia.
Diane was born on October 12, 1958 in Shakopee, the only child of Leander and Helen (Huckenpoehler) Eiden. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waconia, and graduate from Waconia High School. She worked as a nanny for many years and also had provided daycare service in Chaska with her mom, Helen. She enjoyed visiting with her relatives and friends, and traveling with her aunts to various places. She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, and volunteering and visiting at Good Counsel Notre Dame of Mankato, MN. She also loved her many pets over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.