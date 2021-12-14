Obituary for Dianne L. Schnebly

Dianne Lenore Schnebly, of Jordan, formerly of Dysart, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 5 at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
A private family service was held on December 16 at Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring of 2022 – details will be shared at a later date.
On April 29, 1940, Dianne Schnebly was born to Glenn and Hazel Larson in Buffalo Center, IA. Dianne was raised on the family farm along with her brother, Vaughn. She attended grade school in Buffalo Center before moving onto Rake Community Schools for her high school years. After graduating from Rake, Dianne attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa, and Elgin Community College in Elgin, IL.
In 1955, Dianne met the love of her life in a roller rink. Roger took a break from skating in the spotlight when he first saw Dianne. She was hanging out with her group of friends when Roger had the courage to skate up and talk to her. That day in the roller rink led to a 62 year marriage that included two children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dianne and Roger were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake, IA on September 12, 1959. The family moved around to different places before settling down in Dysart, IA for 36 years. During their time in Dysart, they formed many special friendships and enjoyed going “up town” for morning coffee with their friends. In 2013, Dianne and Roger moved to Jordan, MN where Dianne spent the last 8 years of her life. During the summers, Dianne loved to be on the waters of Thunder Lake with the love of her life. Where most girls would be content spending time soaking in the rays, Dianne would be helping put bait on the hooks and measuring all the fish that were caught.
During her working days, Dianne worked mostly for the United States Postal Service. She started at USPS as a mail carrier and worked her way up to the position of Postal Master for the town of Traer, Iowa.
Dianne was the rock of her family. She loved to take care of Roger, her entire family and everyone she met and didn’t want any attention or credit for herself.
Dianne will be missed greatly by her husband, Roger Schnebly; children, Steven (Jo Anne) Schnebly and Kendra (Randy) Olson; grandchildren, Shawn (Heather) Hamilton, Andrew (Ally) Schnebly, Heidi Baumgartner, Katie Baumgartner, Grace Olson and Emma Olson; great grandchildren, Jadyn, Jaci, Jesse, Jeremiah, Levi, Lindsi, Kolton, and Kayson; and her brother, Vaughn (Dee) Larsen; sisters-in law Winona Schulz, Wanita Priebe, brother-in-law Russell (Ilene) Schnebly and many other loving family and friends.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Hazel Larson; and grandson Riley Roger Olson.
