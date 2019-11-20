Obituary for Dolly E. Theis

Dolly E. Theis, age 93, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Emerald Crest in Shakopee.
Dolly was born on September 24, 1926 in Shakopee the daughter of Herman and Helen (Unterberger) Ramaker. She grew up on a farm and was a hard worker throughout her life. She married Don Theis on August 31, 1946 in Shakopee. Dolly was very involved at St. Mary of the Purification in Marystown. She enjoyed volunteering for the church, especially if it involved cooking which she loved to do. Dolly cherished her family most of all and loved spending time with them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Mariane Tedamonson; sisters, LaVearl and Tuddy.
Dolly will be missed by her children, Linda (Bud Crowell), Dale (Bev Baker), Shari (Dave) Giles; grandchildren, Barb Tedamonson, Mike Tedamonson, Amber Sheehan, Breanna Gallagher, Jamie (Erin) Theis, Joe (Carrie) Theis, Rachel Giles, Kara (Calvin) Casey, Collin Giles and Gavin (Natalie) Giles; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glady, Shirley, Dar, Laurie and Jim; sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Rose and Lavonne; and Mary Schlink, friend at Emerald Crest.
Visitation is Friday, November 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 a.m. all at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd., Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Serving as pallbearers are Jamie and Joe Theis, Collin and Gavin Giles, Rick Marschall and Jesse Friendshuh. Interment St. Mary's of Marystown Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755