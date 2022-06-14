Obituary for Dolores A. Lipe

Dolores Ann "Dee" Lipe, age 88, of Excelsior, died peacefully at Shorewood Landing Care Center in Excelsior.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Christ Victorious Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive, Chaska. The inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. A luncheon will follow the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to Grace Hospice and the staff at Shorewood Landing for their loving care.
Dee was born July 1, 1933 in Hosmer, SD to Theodore and Ann (Ulmer) Stoecker, the oldest of three children. She was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, and graduated from Central High School, Minneapolis. On February 22, 1953 she married James Lipe at Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. They had two sons. She was employed as superintendent secretary for District 112 school district for many years. She also was employed at Main and Baker Insurance Adjuster in Minneapolis and also the Minneapolis Public Schools. She loved crafts, cross-stitching, quilting, decorating Ukranian Easter Eggs, and was a den mother. She was involved in her church and volunteered at the Shakopee Womens Prison. Dee and Jim lived on Lake Minnewashta in Excelsior from 1966 until 2020. Jim died in October of 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, parents, brothers, Lee Stoecker and Arnold Stoecker, and a son, Kenneth.
Survivors include her sons, Leonard (Lisa) Lipe of Chaska, Ronald Lipe of New Auburn; grandchildren, Joy (Stephen) Bennett, Matthew (Star) Lipe, Robin Buzzeo and Spencer Lipe; 11 grandchildren.
