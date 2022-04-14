Obituary for Dolores Colucci

Dolores “Dee” Colucci, age 90, of Prior Lake. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully entered into divine and eternal life, with all of her children by her side, on April 5, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., with a visitation two hours prior, both at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake MN. Fr. Tom Walker will preside. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where Dee will be laid to rest with her husband Matt. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research.
Dee’s compassion and love blessed her family, who loved her deeply. A woman of immense faith, whose legacy will live on throughout her entire family. As we grieve, we will cherish and honor her, everyday of our lives.
Preceded in death by husband, Matt, parents, sisters and brothers.
Dee is survived by loving children, Roxanne Rossini, Dianna Colucci, Joanna (Steve) Tacheny, Terrianne Colucci, David (Peggy) Colucci; grandchildren, Antonio, Mateo, Rocco, Vito, Shanna, Joshua, Daniel, Taryn, Kaci, Brittani, Brandon, Mariah; great grandchildren, Sophia, Franco, Cade, Jaden, Giana, Milo, Boedy, Zane, Arianna, Mariano, Giovanni, Greyson, Quinn, Wesley and Payton; and sister-in-law Anna Rose (Jim) Baumgartner.
Special thanks to Brighton Hospice staff and New Perspective Senior Living staff for their loving care of Dee. The family would especially like to express their love and gratitude to Dianna, for the extra time and devotion she gave to mom.
