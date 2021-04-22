Obituary for Dolores G. Wagner

Dolores Gertrude (Eischens) Wagner passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
She was born October 8, 1925, in New Prague, the 9th of 12 children of John and Mary Eischens. She grew up on the family farm, where she recalled milking cows in the morning before attending a country grade school where her teacher was also her sister. Following high school graduation she completed her education at Saint Catherine's School of Nursing in Saint Paul, becoming a registered nurse. She went on to work in the Pediatrics Department of Saint Mary's Hospital, Minneapolis.
On April 23, 1949, she was united in marriage to Herbert R. (Hippy) Wagner at Saint Benedict's church and together they raised ten children over 67 years of marriage before Hippys death in 2016.
Dolores was known for her warm smile, gentle touch, award-winning sewing, homemade baked goods, especially kolaches, and her enormous vegetable gardens from which she created bountiful family meals each day. Most of all she is remembered for an enduring love of faith and family. Over a long and productive life, she encountered losses and obstacles, but persevered through prayer, hope, and a depth of resiliency. Her joyful spirit always prevailed. To know Dolores was to love her.
She was a tremendous support of the family businesses including Wagner's Supper Club and Jims Apple Farm/ Minnesotas Largest Candy Store. She worked at the candy store well into her 90s, enjoying time spent packing candy and happily visiting with her small circle of family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by sons, Thomas (2010), John (2012); daughter, Anne Sanquini (2020) and grandson, Edward Zbaracki (1981).
She is also preceded by siblings, John, Mike, Cecelia, Alfred (Fritz), Mayme, Alice, Frances, Adeline, Dorothy and Richard.
Dolores will be greatly missed by children, Mary (W. Zbaracki), Joseph, James, Robert, Anthony, William, and Gerald; and grandchildren, Clayton, Christine, Elizabeth, Sophia, Theodore, David, and Joseph. Seven great grandchildren and a sister, Beatrice Leenay, also survive her.
In keeping with Covid guidelines, a private family funeral was held at Saint John the Baptist church, Jordan on April 28, 2021.