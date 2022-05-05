Obituary for Dolores M. Probst

Dolores Marie Probst, age 93 of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, April 29, 2022 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Dolores was born on July 15, 1928 in St. Charles, MN. She married David E. Probst, Sr. on November 7, 1953 in Rochester, MN.
Dolores loved to volunteer. She worked with the CAP Agency for almost 20 years focusing on the WIC (Women Infant Children) program, Medicare consulting and SNAP Outreach. Dolores was also involved with St. Mark's Catholic Church and would help with their festival. In the winter months, her and David would escape the cold and travel around in their RV. She enjoyed getting out to meet new people and loved chatting and playing cards with her friends.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, David; mother, Eva; son-in-law, Steve Leonard; one sister and three brothers.
She is survived by sons and daughters, Kathy Probst, Mary Leonard, David (Kim Westerholm) Probst, Julie (Patrick) Prose, Tom Probst, John (Cindy) Probst; grandchildren, Carmen (Alex) Brown and Mitzi Probst, Ryan (Hannah) Prose and Nathan Prose and Ashleigh Prose, Justin (Megan) Probst, and Amber Probst; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kensington, Oliver, and Evelyn.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., both at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the CAP Agency.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at