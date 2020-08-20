Obituary for Dolores Morales

Dolores (Castillo) Morales, born December 4, 1947 in Harlingen, TX, passed away on August 4, 2020 from complications during surgery. She was a longtime resident of Shakopee.
Her husband Roberto Morales, passed away September 22, 2019.
She is also preceded in death by her father, Jesus Castillo, her brother Raul Castillo, and her granddaughter Melissa Winter.
She is survived by her mother, Micaela (Romero) Castillo; a sister, Mary (Castillo) Almendarez (Dagoberto); five kids; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many other extended family.
She was retired from the State of Minnesota as a longtime employee of the Faribault Regional Center. She will be remembered for her caring, compassionate, fun loving spirit and her deep love for her family.