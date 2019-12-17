Obituary for Domenica L. Oprosko

Domenica Louise “Mim” Oprosko, age 82, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Gertrude’s Care Center in Shakopee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, Father Bill Deziel presided. The visitation was held on Monday, December 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The burial will take place at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Mim was born July 23, 1937 and raised in Canarsie, NY, to Vincent and Frances (Franco) Bavuso, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Maxwell High School in Brooklyn, NY. While attending school she studied and earned her license to practice cosmetology. On November 17, 1957 she married Joseph Oprosko Sr. in Our Lady of Miracles Church. They had two children. She was a resident of Brooklyn for 40 years, Long Island, NY for 30 years, and moved to Chaska in 2008. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing bingo at the Lodge in Chaska; but especially loved doting on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph; children, Francine Oprosko of Chaska, Joe Jr. (Andrea) Oprosko of Victoria; two grandchildren, Jenni and Kevin Oprosko; sisters, Josephine (Vincent) Cimino of Chandler, AZ, Immaculate (Gary) Gold of East Meadow, NY; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.