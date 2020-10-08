Obituary for Don D. Taylor

Don David Taylor, age 80, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home in Bloomington.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Lydia United Methodist Church, 1026 E. 205th St., Jordan with burial at Concord Cemetery, Rev. Mark Chapman officiating.
Don David Taylor was born on May 23, 1940 on the family farm in Belle Plaine Township to Sylvan Ivan (Jack) and Ruth Marie (Snyder) Taylor.
Don grew up on the family farm the youngest of four brothers. Don was active in 4-H and FFA and loved farming. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1958 and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture in 1960.
In 1961 Don was injured in an auto accident leaving him with a permanent disability. His dream of farming needed to be changed. Don continued to live on the farm and completed a correspondence art course, sold his artwork on Christmas cards, became a Ham radio operator and was a member of the Belle Plaine Jaycees.
In 1976 he moved to Courage Center Residence, began Normandale Community College and met his future wife Pamela Killian.
Don completed his bachelor degree in 1982 from Mankato State and was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital where he worked until he retired in 2002.
Don and Pam were married in 1983 and made their home in Bloomington. They were the parents of two sons, Nicholas and Yuri.
Don enjoyed genealogy, trips to explore family history, camping, their cabin in Bluff Country, playing Freecell and enlarging his family tree with many branches on Ancestry.com
Don was a kind and respected man who accomplished many things in life despite being limited by disability.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Killian; son, Nicholas Taylor; grandson, Alexzander Taylor; step granddaughter, Destiny Kahan; sisters-in-law, Millie Taylor and Vera Taylor; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Yuri Taylor; his parents; brothers, Robert, Gail and Richard Taylor; sisters-in-law, Eunice Taylor and Shirley Taylor; and nephews, Allen Taylor and Duane Taylor.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the Taylor family.