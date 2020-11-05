Obituary for Don J. Hennen

Don J. Hennen, age 87, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Don was born in Shakopee, on April 16, 1933, the son of S.M. and Laura (Hartman) Hennen. He was married to Donna Hanson, and for 38 years worked as a lab tech at Anchor Glass in Shakopee. Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the James Campbell 1685 Knights of Columbus of Shakopee.
Don played baseball for the Shakopee town team and had the nickname Slim. He was a left handed pitcher, with a great changeup, curveball and knuckleball. He even had a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals.
He enjoyed watching baseball and football, and especially liked watching his sons playing hockey. He liked going fishing with his friends, and was very social and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Don especially loved his grandkids.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, Mark; sisters, Marilyn Bungert and Carole Kerber; brothers, Dallas and Larry. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Monahan, Therese (Randy) Brown, Pamela Dvorak, Michael (Nicole); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter (Claudia), Paul (Julie); many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Tuesday, November 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. (with Knights of Columbus Rosary Service at 7:45 p.m.) and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Presiding was Reverend Matthew Quail. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee with Military Honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
Condolences may be shared at