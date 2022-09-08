Obituary for Don J. Klingberg

Don J. Klingberg, age 90, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Don on Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m., at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, with a time of gathering from 9 to 11 a.m., also at church. Father Tom Walker will preside. Interment St. Michael Cemetery.
Born and raised in Prior Lake, Don was born on July 14, 1932 to parents Paul and Mildred Klingberg. Growing up, he worked with his father, picking up milk cans from various farms in the area. Don graduated from Shakopee High School, and a short while later enlisted in the Army. After his time in the service, he met the love of his life, Mary Joyce Hennen, at a Spring Lake town dance. They were married on August 11th, 1956- a marriage that lasted 66 years! They were blessed with three children, Nancy, Jay, and Lori.
Don was a hard worker and instilled his work ethic in his children and grandchildren. Though he stayed busy, family always came first- growing up, his children have many fond memories of weekends spent Up North at their cabin, cane pole fishing on Lake Marion, playing cards and cheering Don on at his Sunday Softball league.
Dons greatest joy in life was his family; and he was an incredibly proud grandpa. He was an avid fan of any sports team that his grandchildren played on and loved to spend time with them- particularly playing cards (with Klingberg Rules) and other games he came up with. He had a special love for his great-grandchildren and made sure to spoil them by making sure that his shirt pocket was full of candy whenever they were around.
Don is preceded in death by his son, Jay Klingberg; and grandson, Bryce Sheehan.
He will forever be missed by his wife of 66 years, Mary; daughters, Nancy (Don Hoover) Sheehan and Lori (Daniel) Haugh; grandchildren, Meagan (Kevin) Elsbury, Venessa (Toby) Ferrier, Austin (Britney) Haugh, and Darin Haugh; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Owen, Nola, Nash, and Kinsley; extended family, Joey and Aspen King; siblings, Paul Klingberg Jr., and Alice (Vim) Mueller; sisters-in-law, Alice Menden, Ruth Pass, and Joan Hennen; and many other relatives and friends.
