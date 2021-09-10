Obituary for Don Pask

Don Pask, age 73, of Savage, passed on Saturday, September 4.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 13 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savage, with interment following at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1 p.m. The mass will be live streamed at www.stjohns-savage.org
Donald Edward was born on October 16, 1947, in Norwood, MA to Albert Pask and Patricia Hines. After graduating from Norwood High School, he proudly served his county in the United States Army during Vietnam. Don spent most of his career in the manufacturing trade. In 1994, he moved to Savage for another career opportunity.
In 1992, Don became the proud father to Donald Jr. He was a very devoted father, always active in his sons life. Don enjoyed coaching his youth sports, cheering him on while he played college football, and fishing and hunting with his son.
The legacy of Don will live on in his son, Donald Jr. (Bailey) Pask; siblings, Joanne (Peter Gulew) Pask, Richard (Carol Harris) Pask; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Patricia and brother, Alan Pask.
