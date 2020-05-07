Dona D. Meyer, age 62, of Prior Lake, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Dona was born on March 8, 1958 in New Prague to Donald E. and Shirley (Kajer) Meyer. She graduated from St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and New Prague High School. A graduate of St. Cloud Vo-Tech School in dental assisting, Dona worked as a dental assistant in the orthodontic field for many years. In her later years, she worked for Cub Foods, most recently as a cashier. Dona enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading obituaries. Though a very private person, she enjoyed time with her family, especially at the cabin in northern Minnesota.
Dona is survived by her mother, Shirley Meyer of New Prague; siblings, Carol (Don) Trytten of Overland Park, KS, Bruce (Debbie) Meyer of New Prague, Ken (Jackie) Meyer of Eden Prairie, Paul (Terri) Meyer of Bloomington, John (Erica) Meyer of New Prague, Liz (Bob) Biaggio of Green Bay, WI; former husband, Steven Luedke of Prior Lake. She is preceded in death by her father.
Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.