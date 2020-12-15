Obituary for Donald A. Erickson

Don Erickson, age 90, of Chaska, formerly Sun City, AZ and Redwood Falls, MN. He went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 17, 2020, he passed away peacefully of natural causes.
Donald Ardell Erickson was born July 22, 1930 as the first born to Oscar and Dayze Erickson. Don and his brother, Jim were born and raised in Tyler, MN. He graduated the class of 1948 from Tyler High School. Donny and Lois were high school sweethearts and married March 11, 1951 during a true midwest 4-day blizzard. Everyone remembers their wedding because the guests were stranded for days with the honeymoon couple, which made for great stories. Don and Lois were married for 60 years.
Don enlisted in the US Air Force 1952-56 and served during the Korean conflict, stationed at Fort Mason, San Francisco, CA. He was popular on the base because he paid the troops when they returned from duty. Don and Lois returned to Minnesota in 1958 and settled in Richfield, MN, where he worked at Marquette Bank, as a Loan Officer. They moved to Redwood Falls, MN in 1966 to raise a family and where they lived for 36 years. While in Redwood Falls, Don worked for IDS Financial as a regional manager and retired in 1983.
Don and Lois moved to Sun City, AZ in 2002 for their retirement years. They enjoyed attending their grandsons sporting events, the warm weather and spending time with family. After Lois passed away in 2011, Don moved back to Minnesota to be near his daughter, Janet. He lived in Chanhassen, then Chaska. A big thank you to Auburn Homes for giving him the best care and love the past 5 years. They were not only care-takers, they were his friends.
Don will be remembered for his forever smile, dry humor and kind heart. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Dayze Erickson, wife, Lois (June 21, 2011).
Don is survived by his son, Steve (Cristi) Erickson of Peoria, AZ, and daughter, Janet (Jim) McFarland of Shorewood, MN; four grandchildren, Blake (Alexis) and Chad Erickson and Matt (Sarah) and Andrew McFarland; brother Jim (Aliceann) Erickson of Roseville, MN. Many nieces and nephews and their families and relatives.
A Memorial Service for Don will be held next Summer 2021. Don will join Lois at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Auburn Homes & Services (auburnhomes.org).