Obituary for Donald C. Arneson

Donald Clifford Arneson, long-time resident of Prior Lake, passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020, at the age of 87.
Don was born on June 11, 1932 in Benson, MN to Clifford and Lucille Arneson. He had Master degrees in Spanish and English. Don started teaching in Forest Lake and moved into other educational fields and sales. He was in a partnership of a travel agency in Burnsville for seven years.
Don had a great love of books and reading. He has written and published multiple plays and books. He was voted best director for innumerable family plays. He had an unstoppable love for his family. He enjoyed walking, happy hour at the lake and many, many travels.
Don, along with his wife Joyce, were involved in Peace Reformed Church in Eagan for many years. They served as board members in the Prior Lake Players. They also served in the Peace Corps in 1989 in Jamaica.
Don is survived by his wife, Joyce Arneson of 42 years; his children, Jan Schulze (Scott), Jodi Stachel (Tom), Julie Mullenberg, Jill Philippi (Eric), Jeff Stemmerman (Jackie), Jodi Ellingson (Greg); grandchildren, Sarah Schroeder (David), Melissa Fink (Jim), Matthew, Hannah, Jake, Grace and Brooke Stachel; Alex, Zac and Mariah Mullenberg; Sean, Alicia (Dan) and Katlyn Philippi; Samm, Spencer and Tori Ellingson; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Winnie and Charlie Schroeder; Nora Fink.
Don was an only child with seven half siblings, four of whom are still living.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Peace Reformed Church in Eagan.
