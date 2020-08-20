Obituary for Donald C. Boys

We have loved him in life; let us not forget him in death.
Donald Charles Boys, age 46, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on August 14, 2020.
Don was the son of David and Linda Boys from St. Michael, MN. Don was born on August 21, 1973, in Milwaukee, WI, and during his childhood years lived with his family in five different states; moving back to Shakopee in 1985. Don was a 1991 graduate of Shakopee High School and a 1996 Graduate of the University of Minnesota's Institute of Technology with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science.
During his summers and weekends Don worked with his Dad from 1985 opening of Canterbury Downs till 1991. He enjoyed working with the customers/co-workers in the large crowds at Canterbury, he worked both concessions and the catering department with his sister Kattie. In 1991 he joined his Dad in the opening of Knott's Camp Snoopy as sound and light technician in the theater complex. He also joined a friend Mitch, working other Theater productions in the Twin Cities area. He loved the challenge and the excitement involved in designing and operating sound and lighting for theater.
Immediately following his college graduation, Don began his career as a computer engineer at "Ontrack" data recovery company in Eden Prairie. He worked at Ontrack for 24 years up to the day he died. He loved his job which sent him traveling the world to Australia, Japan, Germany and England, and enjoyed the challenges of keeping up with the latest computer technology. He was truly a computer "geek" and proud of it.
Don was an avid photographer and used his travels to take many great photos. He spent three weeks with his photo club touring North Vietnam. He was passionate about collecting DVD's, especially Japanese Anime and Sci-fiction. And we cannot forget his love of certain foods like VERY hot and spicy Indian dishes and Japanese style sushi.
Don never married nor had any children. He often said, "Hey I'm the only single engineer at Ontrack" so when jobs that required overseas travel, he was the first to volunteer. Don enjoyed our small family gatherings with his nephews, sister, and parents, and especially enjoyed good naturedly harassing his nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents: Donald and Betty Boys; Bud and Jo Bartlett of St. Peter; his Aunt Donna (Boys) Welter of Le Sueur; his Uncle Richard Bartlett of Gig Harbor, WA.
Don is survived by his parents, David and Linda Boys of St. Michael; his sister, Kattie (Boys) Lyman; and his nephews, Reilley and Jonah Lyman of Rosemount; his Uncle Dennis Boys of Mankato, MN; and other numerous cousins and extended family.
Don is at peace now and with Our Lord. He is deeply missed by his family.
Interment: Due to the dangers of the Pandemic, we will be holding a family ONLY service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, St. Peter at a future date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral Home, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at