Obituary for Donald (Case) Casey

Donald (Case) Casey passed peacefully on March 24, 2023.
Donald Joseph Casey was born on July 28, 1937 in St. Paul to John and Laura Casey. Case grew up on the family farm and attended Credit River District #16 Country School. He attended Lakeville High School for one year before transferring to Prior Lake High School. Don graduated in 1955. Following high school, Case attended the College of St. Thomas for two years and one year at St. Cloud State University. Following college, Don enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and served his country for 6 years. Don went active military for six months in 1960. After military service, Case returned home and worked on the family farm. After the death of his father in 1968, Don moved to Shakopee and worked part-time for the Shakopee Recreation Department. Don was employed for 18 years as a milkman for Clover Leaf Dairy.
In 1976, Case met and married the love of his life, Mary Jane OBrien. Don and Mary Jane adopted their only child, Brian, in 1976 at the age of four, and shortly after moved their family to Prior Lake. Don returned to school attending Rosemount VoTec for woodworking and sold his woodworking products. Case worked several part time jobs including meter reading and newspaper delivery until his retirement in 2000. Don was a faith filled man who attended St. Michaels Catholic Church regularly. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, reading, and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid snowmobiler. Dons favorite thing, other than his wife and son, was baseball. All that knew him heard his baseball stories a time or two, sometimes more often than that. Case loved telling stories and always had a joke or two up his sleeve. Don was a kind, gentle soul that lived his life the way God asks us to. Don will be greatly missed.
Don was survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane; son, Brian Casey; grandson, Ben Casey; sisters-in-law, Helen Mae Casey and Romona Casey as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Casey; sister, Marion Monnens and brothers, Bill, Gene, and Jack.
