Obituary for Donald D. Baden

Donald D. Baden, age 85, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine.
Donald was born in Carver, on April 6, 1934, the son of Henry and Maryan (Yorek) Baden. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Donald was a true Minnesota outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He also liked gardening, playing bingo at the Shakopee Senior Center, watching all kinds of movies but especially cowboy movies, watching the MN Vikings, playing Atari with his grandson, and because he loved to eat he was known as "Grandpa Cupcake".
Survivors include his daughter, Laquita (Gordon) Erickson; sons, Lino (Brenda) Baden, and Rico Baden; grandchildren, Andrew Erickson, Madalyn Baden, James (Tina) and Dayne Baden; great-grandchildren, Hermione, Peyton and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Maryan; and brother, Virgil.
Funeral services are pending.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at