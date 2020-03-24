Obituary for Donald E. Hegreberg

Donald Eugene Hegreberg, age 78, was born August 18, 1941, and passed away peacefully of cancer on March 22, 2022 in Jordan.
Don was born in Willmar, MN, and grew up on the family farm. At 17, he enlisted in the Army and spent time in Colorado, Washington, Korea, Missouri, Texas, and Germany. After 6 1/2 years, he was honorably discharged and returned to Minnesota. He worked at Toro Manufacturing for 24 years but left there to become a full time beekeeper, which he loved doing. That was truly his calling in life. He was a member of the Minneapolis Farmer's Market where the family sold his honey for nearly 40 years. Seventeen years ago, he discovered Arizona and loved spending the winter months there, especially sitting on the back patio watching all the birds and wildlife, and going to the pool to swim everyday.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary; and daughter, Linda Colleen Norton, of Mesa, AZ; also sisters, Elaine Mead of Grove City, MN, Marlene (Chuck) Knutson of Willmar, MN, Maryann VandenBerg of Edina, MN, and Janice Hegreberg of Willmar, MN; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Bertha Hegreberg; and son, Dale Charles Hegreberg, who also died of cancer in 2018.
Because of the Corona Virus, there will be no services held at this time. When it is safe, there will be a celebration of Donald's life.