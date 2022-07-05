Obituary for Donald E. Stillings

Donald Everett Stillings, of Prior Lake, passed away on April 10, 2022, at 84 years young.
Don grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Rosevelt High School in 1955. He spent most of his career at United Mailing Inc. His life was a true love story that started when he met Sharron(Stevens) as teenagers and brought them to almost 65 Years of Marriage. Don was always a perfect gentleman, wore a genuine smile and never met a stranger. He spent his life gracing his family and friends with his warmth and love.
He bestowed this love on Sharron and their daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Holler, Kelli(Scott) Arnt, Christine Morabito, Paula(Chad) Bjornson; Grandchildren, Bobby, Stephanie(Bryan), Christopher, Amy(Chris), Erin(Steven), Gary(Nikki), Angela(Mitch), Anthony, Nikita, Sarah, Dylan, Blake; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Asher, Evan, Lauren, Blake, Jaxson, Callon and Baby Boy arriving in September.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working in his yard, golfing and traveling. He touched so many peoples’ lives and is very missed!