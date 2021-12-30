Obituary for Donald F. Atkins

Donald F. Atkins, age 88, of Belle Plaine, passed away on November 17, 2021 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine. Services are pending at this time. Don elected to be a part of the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
Don was united in marriage to Evelyn on September 5, 1954 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD. They were married for 66 years, and lived in South Dakota for 33 years before moving to Eden Prairie, MN in 1967. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and East Union Lutheran Church of Carver, and an active member with the Scott Carver Threshers. He loved his family, spending time traveling and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting for antique tractors, working on farm equipment, and enjoying time and laughs with the many friends, new and old, that he made throughout life.
He is survived by his children, Rodney (Faith) Atkins of Litchfield, Pam (Glen) Boehmer of Brainerd, David (Karen) Atkins of Cologne, Kevin Atkins of Waconia, Tim Atkins of St. Bonafacious, and Brad (Wendy) Atkins of Belle Plaine; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his sisters, Arlene, Edith, and Gladys and brother, Gordon.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Rachel Atkins; his wife, Evelyn; sisters, Donna, Doris and Carol and grandson, Jarred.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Union Lutheran Church or Scott Carver Threshers in Jordan.