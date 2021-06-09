Obituary for Donald F. Bunge

Donald Frederick Bunge
July 11, 1932 – June 4, 2021
Donald F Bunge, age 88, of Woodbury (formerly of Shakopee and Redwood Falls) died Friday, June 4, 2021 at Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge, in West St. Paul.
Don was a generous and giving person and friend to so many. He spent his days trying to find ways to help others and brighten their day.
Don will be forever loved and missed by his daughter Sherry Bunge Mortenson (Don Mortenson) and grandchildren Eric Mortenson, Brett Mortenson (Leah), Lauren Mortenson, Lindsey Mortenson and greatgrandchildren Jonah and Phoebe Mortenson. He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon Smith Bunge who died six years ago on May 26.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at The Well United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Avenue West, Rosemount Minnesota 55068. Pastor Sherry Bunge Mortenson will officiate the service. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will be provided after the serve in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Well UMC or Ephraim’s Refuge.