Obituary for Donald Fahrenkamp

Donald (Donny) Fahrenkamp, age 60, passed away on August 16, 2023 while surrounded by his family. He is so loved and missed by many, including his four children (Travis Fahrenkamp, Amy Fahrenkamp, Ashley Zellner, and Alyssa Fahrenkamp) and five grandchildren.
On February 28,1963 Donny was born to Jeanne and Harvey Fahrenkamp. He was the youngest of seven children and grew up on his familys farm in Jordan. Following high school, Donny began his dedicated 35-year career at Edward Kraemer & Sons. His work ethic and carpentry skills extended into he and family building their own home. He also enjoyed involving his kids in building projects around the house.
Donny was outgoing and personable with every connection he made. Whether catching up with a longtime friend or initiating conversation in line at the store, his social energy was contagious. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling, camping, hunting, and keeping busy in the yard.
Donnys joyful and lighthearted energy are deeply missed. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Union Square Park, 201 S Eagle St, Belle Plaine.