Obituary for Donald G. Happ

Donald G. Happ, age 92, of Waconia passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence.
Mass Of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday September 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia and Thursday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as casket bearers Leah Montgomery, Anna Banitt, Tyler Carlson, Lindsay Broz, Tony Happ and Adam Happ.
Donald George Happ was born March 30, 1927 in rural Waconia the son of Joseph L. and Margaret K. (Thompson) Happ. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Donald attended country school close to the family farm in Laketown Township and St. Victoria Catholic School in Victoria. On November 3, 1948 Donald was united in marriage with LaVerne R. Hesse at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. This union of 70 years to the love of his life LaVerne was blessed with children Shirley and Joseph.
Donald was a dedicated, hardworking farmer his whole life. He loved spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing or just for a walk on his property. Donald enjoyed trips to the cabin with family and friends. Donald will be remembered for being a loving, caring, quiet and sincere man who loved his family.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Happ.
Donald is survived by his loving family: wife, LaVerne Happ of Waconia; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Ronald Carlson of Stewartville; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Rae Ann Happ of Victoria; grandchildren, Leah (Doug) Montgomery, Anna (Ben) Banitt, Tyler (Leah) Carlson, Lindsay (Jim) Broz, Tony Happ, Adam (Alyson) Happ; great-grandchildren, Logan and Evan Montgomery, Scarlett and Nina Banitt, Blake and McKenna Broz, Hadley Happ; sisters-in-law, AnnMae ‘Pat’ Vanderlinde of St. Bonifacius, Betty Hesse of Cologne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
