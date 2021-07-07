Obituary for Donald G. Luthi

Donald “Don” George Luthi, age 86, of Hawley MN, died peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Chaska.
Don was born June 23, 1935 to George and Harriett Luthi, oldest of three children. He graduated from Hawley High School and served two years in the army as a private during the Korean conflict. He later graduated from Interstate Business College. He married Evelyn Marie Olson in 1957 in Lake Park, MN. They had two children, Pamela and Mark. Don earned his pilots license and ran a business flying fishermen to Canada. Later, he owned Air Freight Express, Inc and ran the business with his wife, Evelyn. Don and Evelyn enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and the family had many wonderful vacations.
Don is survived by his daughter, Pamela and her husband Craig Gallipo of Chaska, MN; son, Mark and his wife Teddi Luthi of Waynesville, OH. Grandchildren Jaime, Kristin, Kayla and Kalli. Great Grandchildren Neveah, Tristan, Benjamin, Grace, Joshua and Olivia.
Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn and grandaughter, Jacquelyn.
Memorial Service will be held on August 2, 2021 at Wright Funeral Home, 404 Leonard St., Hawley, MN at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.