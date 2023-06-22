Obituary for Donald H. Swanson

Donald Huston Swanson, age 99, of Savage, died peacefully on June 30, 2023, in Waconia.
Don was born and raised in Minneapolis, the son of Clarence W. and Grace M. Swanson. At the age of 19, he joined the Army Air Force, during WWII. As a belly gunner in a B-24, he flew several missions across Europe & Germany, until the plane was shot down. He survived, but was captured by Germans and became a POW. He then escaped with the help from the French Under Ground.
After returning home, he met his beautiful girl, Dori, and together they thrived at first working with his father, painting and hanging wallpaper, working as a mechanic and then going to school for electronics. He really was a "Jack of all trades". He worked in the electronic field for General Mills, Control Data, and MTI until he retired at the age of 67.
During his lifetime, he enjoyed the many fishing trips with is sons and brother, and golfing with his many friends.
Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 76 years, Doris M. Swanson; sons, Lee, Gary, and Robert; daughter, Dawn Taylor; sister, Lonnie Rodenborn; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel Taylor; parents, Clarence and Grace; brother, Thomas; sister, Tincie Hutson.
Visitation Friday, June 30, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Church school fund.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at