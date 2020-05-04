Obituary for Donald H. West

Donald H. West, age 97, of Chaska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Hospice Care at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska.
Don was born March 18, 1923 in Maple Plain, MN, the fourth child of John and Caroline (Hubbert) West. On April 1, 1949 he married Eunice Hoegenauer in San Antonio, TX. They had two children. He graduated from Mound High School in Mound, MN and went on to join the US Army during WWII, where he obtained his pilot license. He went on to obtain his MBA from Trinity University in Texas. He became a teacher and taught many years at Chaska High School until his retirement. His career also included co-owning a TV repair business, crop dusting, flight instructor and running the Wassena Resort in Pequot Lakes, MN. He was a member of the Chaska Moravian Church, lifetime member of the American Legion, Mason and Shriner. He was Sheriff for one day in Bexar County in Texas on July 12, 1948. He loved golf, fishing and spending time in Texas in the winters and his cabin on Little Pelican in the summer. Spending time with family and friends was important to him. There was nowhere Don would go that he did not meet someone that he knew.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Eunice; daughter, Tina (West) Paul and son, Todd West and his wife Brenda; grandchildren, Janna Paul (Andy Olson), Brent Paul, Ana Paul, Melissa (West) Sturk (David) and Todd West Jr.; Great Grandchildren Logan Jones, Aubrey and Annabella Sturk.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris (Marie) West, Melvin (Adeline) West and Sister Evelyn (Pete) Rettinger.
We will remember Don for his sense of humor, positive attitude, huge heart, story and joke telling, and his love for life and the community of Chaska.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Moravian Cemetery in Chaska. A Service of Remembrance will be announced and held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.