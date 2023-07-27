Obituary for Donald Hart

Donald Hart, age 96, of Shakopee, went home to the Lord, peacefully, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at home.
Donald was born on a farm in Delavan MN, the son of Florence (Foss) and George Thomas (Tom) Hart. Don met his life-long sweetheart, Alice (Hensel) Hart, while both were working at the canning factory in Winnebago, MN. Don enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served on the destroyer U.S.S. Herbert J. Thomas. At the end of the war the pair were married on June 22, 1947, and started their beautiful life together. Their 71 year marriage was blessed with three children - Cheryl, Thomas and Catherine and an adopted daughter, Brenda. They raised their family in North Mankato and were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. During this time they were foster parents to over 30 children from Blue Earth County.
Later, a job transfer brought them to St. Paul, where they resided for five years in the Battle Creek Neighborhood, before a final move to their home in Shakopee. Don was a long-time employee of Log House Foods, where he was known for his strong work-ethic and ingenuity. He first retired in 1992, but was asked to come back part-time, finally retiring permanently in 2012, at the age of 85!
Don's love for gardening, and the power of his green thumb were apparent by his beautiful gardens at the yellow house on the corner of Harrison Street. His other passion was wood-working and he loved traveling with Alice all around the world, meeting new friends at every stop.
Don is survived by his children, Cheryl Nelson, of Farmington, and Catherine (Brian) Hendrickson, of Shakopee; grandchildren, Andrew Lyons, Stephanie (Corey) Bode, David (Tammy) Lyons, Joseph (Katie) Lyons, Matthew Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Daniel Hart, Elizabeth (Niles) Lewin, Grace (Nick) Dudero, Elizabeth Hendrickson; 9 great-grandchildren, Laura (Jason), Sam, Mason, Megan, Aria, Kaya, Zoey, Ben and Sadie; sister, Bonnie Herrmann of Delavan; daughter-in-law, Cathryn Hart, of Mound.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; adopted daughter, Brenda; son, Tom Hart; and son-in-law, Lee Nelson.
Visitation Wednesday, August 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 East 4th Street, Chaska, with Pastor Matthew Barry officiating. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
