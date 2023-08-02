Obituary for Donald J. Kemper

Donald J. Kemper, age 93, of Prior Lake, MN, entered eternal peace early Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, at McKenna Crossing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 5 at 11 a.m., with visitation two hours prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Livestreaming will be available at St. Michael Catholic Churchs website https://stmichael-pl.org/ and by clicking on the Mass and Services tab. Don will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Born in Melrose, MN on March 26, 1930, Don was the first of four children to parents Henry and Ella (Vollbert) Kemper. Don was raised on the family farm in Melrose up until the 5th grade, when his family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don enjoyed living in the Milwaukee area, where he attended Catholic School and became a talented athlete- playing basketball and track. Before his senior year, his family moved back to Minnesota, settling in the St. Cloud area. Don graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1948 and moved to the Twin Cities, where he worked as a salesman at G.R. Kenney Shoes in Minneapolis. After a while, he decided to find a new adventure and joined the Air Force serving as a Military Police Officer.
After leaving the service, he went to St. Paul Barber College, learning a craft that would begin his lifelong career as a childrens barber. While in school, Don met Mary Lou Weber at a bar in Waite Park, MN. Don and Mary Lou dated for a while, before marrying at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Cloud on June 18, 1955. The pair settled down in New Brighton, where they welcomed the birth of their first child, Kim. They then moved to Bloomington, where they lived from 1957-1968 and expanded their family by four with children Todd, Tammy, Kari, and Kip. In the fall of 1968, Don and Mary Lou moved the family to a home in Prior Lake, fulfilling his dream of living on the lake!
Don was incredibly proud to live on the lake and loved lake life. He and his family have many fond memories of time spent swimming, pontooning, and water skiing on Prior Lake. Don would also take the family for a trip to Lake Darling in Alexandria every summer, a tradition that has continued to this day! Family was the most important thing in Dons life- he worked hard to provide for them, loved to spend time with Mary Lou and the kids, and found joy in having his extended family over to entertain. In 1979, the family was dealt a terrible blow when Tammy passed away in an auto accident. From this difficult time, the family became stronger, bringing them even closer together to honor Tammy and carry her memory with them.
When Don wasnt at home, he enjoyed working as a barber. He began his career as the first barber in the Daytons at the Southdale Center, before opening his own shop there, which specialized in childrens haircuts. As a childrens barber, Dons patience served him well, as did his trusty supportive shoes and socks! He maintained his shop until 1992, when he retired after a 30+ year career.
Retirement served Don well- He got to work on his golf game, joining three different leagues, and spend even more time with his grandkids. He loved to be with them, and made sure to never miss one of their events. When he became a great-grandpa, he was just as excited! Don and Mary Lou also capitalized on their retirement by taking many trips together across the country, and spending the winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama- with many visits by the rest of the family, too!
Remembered as patient, kind, and gentle; Dons deep faith, love of his family, and glass half full attitude will forever be missed by his children, Kim (Dave) Stock, Todd (Chris) Kemper, Kari (Tom) Lubansky, Kip (Nancy) Kemper; grandchildren, Tara (Ryan) Thompson, Trudi (Richard) White, Trina (Samson) Hinzie, Anthony (Lauren Meddaugh) Kemper, Samantha (Ty) Goetz, Haley (Emmanuel Patrick) Kemper, Tasha (Andy) Craig, Luke Lubansky, Jayme (Joe) Carlson, Jenifer (fiancé Nick Raddatz) Lubansky, Lauren (Brandon) Evens, Joe Kemper, Ben Kemper, Ryan Kemper; great-grandchildren, Tait, William, Henry, Caroline, Georgia, Sloan, Camilla, Cameron, Quincy, Micah, Isabelle, Mya, Ivy, Logan, Levi, Eli, and more on their way; sister, Leona Lawrence; brother-in-law, Walter Jobst other loving relatives and friends.
Greeting him home in heaven are his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Tammy; parents Henry and Ella; and sisters, Laura (Ken) Rausch, and Lorraine (Marv) Christen-Jobst.
Share a message with Don's family at:
Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation