Obituary for Donald L. Van Sloun

Donald Leonard Van Sloun, age 94, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Chaska, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Kingsway Retirement Home in Belle Plaine.
With restrictions in place at the time of Don’s death, a service was not held. To honor Don as he deserves, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 19, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska, with a lunch to follow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Allen; sister and brother in-law, Rose and Lambert Hennen; brother-in-law, Ron Hennen; sister-in-law, Rita Van Sloun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Erbin and Blanche LaTour (Bessel), Willie & Betty LaTour.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Dale (Nancy) of Chaska, Kathy (Paul) Kelzer of St. Louis Park, Karen (Gary) Jeurissen of Chaska; seven grandchildren, Shane (Ruth) Van Sloun, Chet (Cheri) Van Sloun, Sara (Adam) Wyse, Laura Kelzer, Selena (Patrick) Kes, Zeb (Tina) Jeurissen, Cassi (Troy) Nelson; 17 great grandchildren, Lauren, Chase, Hailey, Elin, Thea, Jori, Adria, Addison, Avery, Carson, Aly, Belle, Chandra, Kylee, Emily, Jacob and Alex; brother, Norman Van Sloun of Orono; sister, Marian Hennen of Belle Plaine; brother-in-law, Les Bessel of Belle Plaine; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
