Obituary for Donald L. Zephirin

Donald L. Zephirin, age 70, of Inver Grove Heights, formally of Prior Lake, passed away on April 16, 2020 of the Covid 19 virus.
He graduated Prior Lake Class of '67. He was then drafted into the Vietnam war stationed in Korea. Upon his return he married Wanda Will and was blessed with two children. He was employed most of his career at Seagate Corp. Donnie was a funny, warm, and loving man that always put his family first.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, of 48 years; daughter, Tammy Green; son, Tim (Stacy) Zephirin; granddaughters, Michelle and Abby Green; brother, Eugene Zephirin; In-laws, Wallace and Claudia Will, Mary (Leroy) Kroyer, Jeff (Kelly) Will, Judy Will, an aunt, uncle,many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Zephirin; sister-in-law, Sharron Zephirin and brother-in-law, Jerry Will.
He will be loved and deeply missed by all that new him. Future plans for a private burial at Fort Snelling.