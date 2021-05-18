Obituary for Donald N. Eiden

Donald Nicholas Eiden, age 89, of Shakopee, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 21, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Donald was born September 16, 1931 and grew up on the family farm just outside of Chaska, along with his younger brother Merlyn. He graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic High School. In 1952 Donald was drafted into the army and served as a field wireman during the Korean War. The close proximity to the firing of 155 mm howitzer cannons had some effects on his hearing. After returning from the war Donald began working at Minneapolis Moline, manufacturer of the Moline tractor, located in Hopkins.
Donald enjoyed polka music and frequented the Marigold Ballroom downtown Minneapolis where he met his future wife Angeline. They married September 18th 1962 in Rice, Minnesota- near Angeline’s home town of Opole. Shortly after marrying Donald and Angeline moved to Chaska and took over the family farm. Donald and Angeline have two boys, Greg and Jerome.
After retiring from farming, Donald began working at North Star Auto Auction located in Shakopee. He met a good group of friends there. Donald and Angeline enjoyed polka music, which brought them to several polka fests. Branson Missouri and the Corn Palace in South Dakota are a few. In 1996 Donald, Angeline, and other relatives took a trip to Medjugorje, which is a site of the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1981. Donald is a member of the Chaska Knights of Columbus and the Waconia VFW.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Eiden.
Survivors include his loving wife, Angeline; sons, Gregory and Jerome, both of Chaska; brother, Merlyn and Margaret Eiden of Waconia; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.