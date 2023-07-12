Obituary for Donald R. Beno

Donald R. Beno, age 76, of Scappoose, OR, formerly of Prior Lake. We are sad to announce his passing on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Don was born on November 25, 1946, in Portland, OR, the son of Maxwell and Bertha (McFadden) Beno. He cherished his wife, Lenore "Lee" Iacarella Beno, who passed in 2020. Don worked for Culligan in sales.
Don was loved by his family: son, Chad Koehnen and wife, Sena; son, Stuart Koehnen; grandson, John; sister, Sarah Kuklinski and husband, Ken; nieces, Teresa and Michele Kuklinski. He had a long illness and died in the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. Don has gone to join his wife, Lenore of many years in Heaven.
Graveside Prayers was Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marystown.
