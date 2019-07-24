Obituary for Donald R. Jacques

Donald Raymond Jacques, age 87, of Waconia, formerly of Chaska, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Casketbearers will be Phil Jacques, Nick Jacques, Patrick Hidding, Nate Jacques, Joshua Williams, Cory Jacques and Brian Hidding. The burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery, St. Marks, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Don was born March 7, 1932, in Chanhassen Township, son of Alfred and
Lillian (Trutnau) Jacques. He graduated from Chaska High School and honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. On April 10, 1956, he married Marlys Ann Weinzierl in St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was a lifelong Farmer, enjoyed fishing, spending time with grandkids, playing SheepHead, playing solitaire and was an avid Minnesota Twins Fan. He also worked for Chaska Town Course and was a member of 1791 Veterans of Foreign War, Knights of Columbus and Guardian Angels Church.
He was preceded in death by his son Andrew; daughter Julie Marie; his parents, brother, Kenneth Jacques; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Sally Weinzierl; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron Huber, Norbert and Laura Rademacher.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlys; children, Gene (Judy) Jacques, Lois (George) Hidding, Mary (Mike) Williams, Phil (Judy) Jacques, Donna (Tom) Laabs; 14 grandchildren, Nick Jacques, Nate (Sarah) Jacques, Patrick (Cami) Hidding, Jennifer (Brian) Reusch, Emily (Neal) Maxwell, Brian Hidding, Joshua (Steph) Williams, Molly Williams, Nichole (Steven) Thuening, Kelsey Jacques, Cory Jacques, Heidi (Adam) Kaas, Trisha (fiance Michael Will) Laabs, Melissa Laabs; 13 great grandchildren, Mason and Carter Jacques, Charlie, Josephine, Frank and Walter Hidding, Christopher and Lillian Reusch, Andrew, Gemma and Peter Blaise Maxwell, Maddilynn Jacques, Preston Kaas; sister, Lucille Huber; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joanne Jacques, Tony and Carol Weinzierl, Myrene and Frank Whittaker, Jack and Marlane Weinzierl, Jerry and Sue Weinzierl, Rich Weinzierl and special friend Raenn.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.