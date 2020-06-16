Obituary for Donald T. Pederson

Donald Thomas Pederson, age 83, of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of Minnetonka and Chanhassen, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Parish, 18323 Minnetonka Blvd., Deephaven, MN. The inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood, MN.
Donald was born on February 17, 1937 in Minneapolis, to Donald L. and Dorothy (Dvorak) Pederson, one of 10 children. He graduated from Minnetonka High School, the class of 1955. On April 30, 1966 he married KaLyn Sheker at Holy Trinity Church in St. Louis Park. They had two children. Donald was employed at Hostess/Wonder bread for 30 years in truck route sales. He then was a school bus driver for 8 years for Providence Academy. He was an avid sports fan, especially the MN Vikings. He loved to hunt and fish and was truly a family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, KaLyn (1979); siblings, James, Joanne, Mary and Janie.
Survivors include his children, Michael of Fairbanks, AK, Stacey (Francis) Raval of Plymouth; grandson, Jake; siblings, Janet Paulsen (Daniel), Barbara Bachler (Glenn), Jeanne Robinson, Jerry Pederson (Diane), and Patrick Pederson (Patricia), and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.